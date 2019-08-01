Africa

Rwanda Briefly Shuts Congo Border Over Ebola Fears

By VOA News
August 1, 2019 08:33 AM
Congolese people walk near the gate barriers at the border crossing point with Rwanda following its closure over Ebola threat in Goma
Congolese people walk near the gate barriers at the border crossing point with Rwanda following its closure over Ebola threat in Goma.

Rwanda briefly closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo Thursday, as health officials struggle to contain an Ebola outbreak that has now killed more than 1,800 people.

Witnesses told VOA authorities prevented most people from crossing between the Rwandan city of Gisenyi and the Congolese city of Goma for several hours after the Ebola virus was detected in Goma. The only people allowed to cross were Congolese nationals in Rwanda returning home.

Rwanda's ministry of health denied the border was ever closed, and by Thursday afternoon people were crossing between the cities again.

The brief shutdown ran counter to a plea made by the World Health Organization for countries not to close their borders or impose restrictions on travel to the DRC.  

Congolese health officials have confirmed that the young daughter of a man who died of the virus earlier this week is showing symptoms of the disease. The man was diagnosed a few days after arriving in Goma from a northeastern rural community in Congo's Ituri province.

Earlier this month, a pastor tested positive and later died after arriving in Goma by bus, prompting the World Health Organization to declare the Ebola outbreak in Ituri and the conflict-ridden North Kivu province a global health emergency.  

More than than 2,500 cases of Ebola have been reported in Congo since the current outbreak began a year ago, with a death rate of nearly 70 percent.

This is the 10th outbreak of the virus over the last four decades in the DRC.  It is the second-largest outbreak after the historic 2014 epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people.

VOA French to Africa stringers Chaly Kasereka in Goma and Ernest Muhero in Bukavu contributed to this report.

