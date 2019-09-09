South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Opposition Leader Makes Return Visit to Capital

By Associated Press
September 9, 2019 04:12 PM
South Sudan President Salva Kiir waves to the delegates attending South Sudan Peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, Sept.9, 2019. Machar returned to meet with President Salva Kiir and held talks in preparation for the formation of a coalition government.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir waves to the delegates attending South Sudan Peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, Sept.9, 2019. Machar returned to meet with President Salva Kiir and held talks in preparation for the formation of a coalition government.

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar returned on Monday to meet with President Salva Kiir and held talks in preparation for the formation of a coalition government in November.

The two men shook hands and said goodnight after an afternoon of discussions at State House, the president's official residence, in their first face-to-face meeting in the capital, Juba, since October. The talks focused on speeding up the screening and reunification of forces in order to create a united national army ahead of Machar's expected return in two months, where he'll once again serve as Kiir's deputy.

South Sudan is slowly emerging from five years of civil war that killed almost 400,000 people and displaced millions. A fragile peace deal was signed last September, but so far it's been marked by delays and continued fighting in parts of the country.

Machar's trip to Juba is seen by some South Sudan observers as a last attempt to move the agreement forward.

"This is crunch time for South Sudan's peace deal. Either the two main leaders find a way to make the peace deal work, or South Sudan will slip back into crisis," Alan Boswell, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group told The Associated Press. The technical process has gone as far as it can without resolving the outstanding political deadlocks, which only the two leaders can agree upon, he said.

The talks will continue Tuesday and possibly Wednesday where outstanding issues will be discussed, such as the number of states that South Sudan will have, said Martin Elia Lomuro, minister of Cabinet affairs. However, the government's made it clear that even if everything isn't in place before November, it will move ahead with forming a new government.

"We have said clearly we will form the government in November, come what may," said Lomuro.

Deputy chairman for the opposition, Henry Odwar said he hoped the current challenges would be overcome.

Machar, who's been staying in Khartoum, Sudan, was accompanied to Juba by Mohammed Hamadan Dagalo, a member of Sudan's sovereign council and leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, an alliance of rebel groups.

In addition to talks with Machar, President Kiir has offered to mediate between Sudan's government and the rebel groups, saying that it's in the best interest of his country.

"If there's no peace in Sudan there'll be no peace in South Sudan," said Kiir.

Related Stories

An aerial view shows Bidi Bidi refugee camp, home to displaced South Sudanese families, in Yumbe district, in northern Uganda, April 5, 2017.
Africa
South Sudanese Refugees Transform a Camp Into a City in Uganda
Camp's progressive policies allow refugees to live, farm, work together to build a future city that can endure long beyond the refugees’ eventual return home
Default Author Profile
By Teresa Krug
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 13:49
Refugees from South Sudan wait to receive treatment at the Bidibidi health center in the Northern District of Yumbe, Uganda, April 14, 2017.
Africa
Report: Conflict Rising Among South Sudanese Refugees in Uganda
Unemployment, post-traumatic stress, alcohol abuse and crowded quarters are fueling rising unrest among the 833,000 displaced South Sudanese currently living in the country
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 12:55
John Allen and Joyce Krajian, parents of the late Christopher Allen, meet with South Sudan’s Ambassador Phillip Jada Natana in Washington, Aug. 26, 2019. (A.Bior/VOA)
Africa
South Sudan's Ambassador Meets With Parents of Slain Journalist
The parents of slain journalist Christopher Allen were a step closer to finding answers Monday when they met with the country's top diplomat in Washington
Default Author Profile
By Ayen Bior
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 20:48
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press