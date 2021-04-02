South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Secures $174 Million IMF Loan

By Waakhe Simon Wudu
April 02, 2021 07:01 PM
In this photo taken Friday, June 19, 2020, a laboratory specialist secures samples taken from potential coronavirus patients at…
In a photo taken June 19, 2020, a specialist secures samples taken from patients at a South Sudan laboratory that tests for the coronavirus in Juba. Falling oil prices, the pandemic and floods pushed South Sudan to seek a loan from the IMF.

JUBA , SOUTH SUDAN - The International Monetary Fund has agreed to give the South Sudan government an economic stabilization loan of $174.2 million.

The loan will be used to address two significant problems, according to South Sudan Central Bank Governor Tier Tong Ngor.

“We have agreed with IMF that half of this amount will be used for budget support to pay salary arrears and the other part will remain with the central bank for a balance-of-payment support to stabilize the exchange rate and also to stabilize the market,” said Ngor.

The government has not paid civil servant salaries for five months. Ngor said the central bank looks forward to getting its books in order by the end of the next fiscal year.

He said South Sudan would pay back the loan on a “long-term” basis without interest. When asked when the government must begin paying down the IMF loan, Ngor did not answer. He blamed falling international oil prices, the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s floods for South Sudan’s ailing economy.

Ngor said the Central Bank also was undertaking other initiatives to restore South Sudan’s economic stability.

“We have stopped deficit financing and we also introduced the auction of foreign exchange to foreign exchange bureaus, so we have been auctioning about $2 million every week since December last year, and it is continuing. This action has helped stabilize the exchange rate, and it also has helped the relative stability of prices,” said Ngor.

$3 million will be auctioned every two weeks to commercial banks, in addition to $2 million being auctioned to foreign exchange bureaus every two weeks, he said.

Ngor also noted the bank was trying to unify the official exchange rate with the market rate.

The moves will not resolve South Sudan’s economic woes, but they are a step in the right direction, said Augustino Ting Mayai, a policy analyst with the Juba-based Sudd Institute.

“It is more of a supporting instrument for stabilization of the economy, but you will need more resources to be able to stimulate the economy. So, the loan is not a solution, but it provides breathing space for the government to be able to use oil money for other priorities,” Mayai told South Sudan in Focus.

South Sudan functions with two different exchange rates: the official rate and the market rate, or the black market.

More than a year ago, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, South Sudan’s exchange market rate was 280 South Sudanese pounds for a dollar. Today, $1 exchanges for 620 South Sudanese pounds on the black market. The official exchange rate is $1 for 183 South Sudanese pounds.

Related Stories

FILE - Kallayn Keneng , foreground right, sits on the ground with three women, who all have lost chidren due to starvation when they were displaced from their villages due to fighting, in Lekuangole, South Sudan, Dec. 16, 2020.
South Sudan in Focus
UN Appeals for $1.2 Billion to Aid South Sudanese Refugees
Children comprise more than 65 percent of the refugee population, including 66,000 children who have been separated from their parents
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 11:47 AM
FILE - Alain Noudehou, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, addresses members of his delegation as they visit civilians displaced by flood water caused by broken dykes on the Nile river, in Duk padiet county of Jonglei State, in South Sudan Sept. 24, 2020.
South Sudan in Focus
UN Appeals for $1.7 Billion to Feed Millions in South Sudan
The UN released its South Sudan humanitarian response plan for 2021 Tuesday, with an urgent appeal for $1.7 billion dollars to combat growing food insecurity and other threats
Winnie Cirino
By Winnie Cirino
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 11:27 AM
FILE - Men stand at attention with the wooden mock guns they use to train with, at a military training center in Owiny Ki-Bul, Eastern Equatoria, South Sudan, June 27, 2020.
South Sudan in Focus
Staggering Level of Violence in South Sudan Threatens to Spiral Out of Control, UN Warns
UN investigators report more than 75% of the country currently is engulfed in brutal violence at the local level
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 12:05 PM
Waakhe Simon Wudu
By
Waakhe Simon Wudu