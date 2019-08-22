Africa

South Sudan’s Men Try to Break Menstruation Cultural Taboos

By Sheila Ponnie
August 22, 2019 02:48 AM
South Sudan's Men Try to Break Menstruation Cultural Taboos video player.

JUBA , SOUTH SUDAN -
In South Sudan, a group of men and boys is trying to break cultural taboos on a topic that often drives young girls out of school: menstruation. Men4Women is distributing menstrual pads to girls while also encouraging boys and men to engage in conversations and advocate policies that make sanitary hygiene products more accessible to girls.

Such a program could have helped Sunday Joseph. She grew up in a poor family of 12 in South Sudan’s capital, Juba. When she reached puberty, she said in Arabic, her family couldn’t afford sanitary pads.

“Whenever my period came, I would use pieces of cloth or sometimes toilet paper to help,” she said.

At school, Sunday was teased, and the shame was too much.

She dropped out, became pregnant, and never went back. Today, she cleans offices to provide for her child.

Ending stigma, by men

Emmanuel Gordon is the director of Men4Women, an activist group of men and boys working to prevent the same fate for other girls and eliminate period stigma by teaching menstrual health and hygiene in schools.

“Boys are the ones that do a lot of period stigma to girls,” he said. “When they see stains on the girl, they laugh at the girl. Why we are involving them is that we are trying to tell them that this is a natural thing.”

At the Happy Angel Primary School, the group handed out sanitary pads and even demonstrated how to use them. Golden Kiden John was one of the girls in the class.

“At first, I was fearing because there were questions, and I didn’t know how to answer them,” she said. “But at the end, I felt good, and I am very grateful.”

Official impressed

Esther Akumu, South Sudan’s director general of gender equality was caught off guard.

“I’m actually impressed, because it’s the first time, I think, in the country for men to talk about menstruation,” she said.

Men4Women is helping girls without access to sanitary pads avoid being isolated and cut off from the community. But they are also educating South Sudanese boys.

Nineteen-year-old Camiss Charles leads some of the classroom discussions.

“Today, I feel so proud because it is good to teach most of the boys so that to encourage the girls. And I’m so happy,” he said.

Akumu says it’s time to break the silence on menstruation in South Sudan, and Men4Women is a good step forward.

“I would advocate that this team come to the ministry, we see how they will progress, and we give them an introduction that later they will have no obstacle when they go to the schools,” she said.

Related Stories

Stigma around the subject of menstruation has been lifted in the Indian village since the making of the film and the Oscar win.
00:02:51
Arts & Culture
Oscar-Winning Documentary Lifts Stigma Around Menstruation in Indian Village
The hope is that the social revolution ushered in by the film will resonate in rural India
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Tue, 03/26/2019 - 08:40
FILE - A woman sits inside a Chhaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in western Nepal. Chhaupadi is the practice of treating women as impure and untouchable when they menstruate.
South & Central Asia
Nepal Urged to Shut Down 'Menstruation Huts' After 4th Death in a Month
Nepal faced urgent calls on Monday to stop women being banished from their homes during their periods after a teenager died sleeping in a hut, becoming the fourth victim in weeks. Parbati Bogati, 17, suffocated after lighting a fire to keep warm in the windowless mud and stone hut she had been made to sleep in under the centuries-old Hindu practice of "chhaupadi," which remains prevalent in Nepal despite an official ban. Her death last week came after…
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, centre, with his wife Twinkle Khanna left, and Radhika Apte, right, pose for the media during the song launch of their film Pad Man in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Bollywood Menstruation Movie Sparks Conversation on Taboo Subject
Drafting a menstrual hygiene program to be taught in schools in India's western Maharashtra state posed a challenge: How to train teachers to become comfortable talking about a subject that is never openly spoken about, even inside homes, and has long been surrounded by taboos."It is a very inhibiting environment," said Bharathy Tahiliani in Mumbai, who helped design the teaching modules for the program spearheaded by United Nations Children's Agency. "It puts a lot of fears in…
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:14
Default Content Teaser
Archive
Women Gain Greater Control Over Menstruation, Conception
Women who do not want children, and those who do, are both getting new help. The U.S. government has approved a birth control pill that eliminates menstrual cycles, and it also has approved a product to help women who want to conceive.  VOA 's Carol Pearson has more. Many women have painful monthly menstrual cycles.  Others simply find the cycles inconvenient. Soon they will be able to choose to eliminate them altogether. Rosa Nolasco…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Sheila Ponnie

1619-2019