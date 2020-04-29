Africa

Sudan: Families of Former Bashir Officials Want Them Released from Prison Due to COVID-19 

By Michael Atit
April 29, 2020 07:17 PM
National Congress Party candidate for governor, Ahmed Haroun, shows off the marking on his finger after voting at the polling…
FILE - Then-National Congress Party candidate for governor, Ahmed Haroun, shows off the marking on his finger after voting at a polling center in Kadogli in Sudan's South Kordofan state, May 2, 2011.

KHARTOUM - Former Sudanese National Congress Party chairman Ahmed Haroun has tested positive for COVID-19 in prison, according to a family member who is asking that Haroun be placed under house arrest so he can receive better care.  

Sudanese health authorities have not confirmed the status of Haroun, an ally of ousted president Omar al-Bashir.  

Hossam Ahmed Haroun, one of Ahmed Haroun’s sons, told VOA’s South Sudan in Focus that his father tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and has been moved to a police hospital in eastern Khartoum. 

Underlying health problems

 Hossam Ahmed Haroun says his father has underlying health problems. 

“My father is diabetic and recently had an operation for meniscus on his knee and his health situation had been very bad. All of them [detainees] are above age 65 and almost all of them are suffering from different underlying diseases,” he said. 

Hossam Ahmed Haroun said family members wrote several letters to Sudan’s transitional authorities two months ago requesting that their father and other political detainees be released and kept under house arrest during the pandemic so they could access better health services. 

So far, he says, they have heard nothing back. 

“We hold the head of the Sudan Sovereign Council, the prime minster and the public prosecutor with full responsibility of the health situation of our father and his fellow detainees,” he told VOA. 

No charges filed

Ahmed Haroun and other officials from Bashir’s administration have been held in Khartoum’s Kober Central Prison since last April when military leaders ousted Bashir from power. Most detainees have never been charged in a court of law. 

Ahmed Abdallah Al Bashir, the former president’s nephew, said he worries about his uncle’s health, “and to make matters worse, since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in this country, we were not allowed to visit them. We are really worried about their health,” he told South Sudan in Focus. 

Both Hossam Ahmed Haroun and Ahmed Abdallah Al Bashir are calling on the transitional government to try the detainees in a court of law or release them. They urged national and international rights groups to intervene on behalf of political detainees in Sudan. 

 

A member of South Sudanese Ministry of Health's Rapid Response Team take a sample from a man who has recently been in contact…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Rise in COVID-19 Cases Convinces Sudanese to Take Pandemic Seriously
Residents who did not believe there would be a COVID-19 outbreak in Sudan now say they’re following protective measures
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 14:22
An empty avenue is seen in Khartoum , Sudan, March 24, 2020 as Sudanese government ordered a nighttime curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sudan Bans Inter-City Passenger Travel in Bid to Halt Coronavirus
Transitional authorities that took power after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir one year ago have imposed a 12-hour curfew, shut down schools, universities and clubs, and banned gatherings
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 15:31
An empty avenue is seen in Khartoum, March 24, 2020, as Sudanese government ordered a nighttime curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Africa
Delivery of Humanitarian Aid in Sudan Designed to Prevent Spread of COVID-19
World Health Organization confirms 10 cases of COVID-19, including two deaths, in Sudan
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 11:56
