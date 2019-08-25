Africa

Sudan PM Seeks End toCountry's Pariah Status

By Associated Press
August 25, 2019 02:26 PM
FILE - Sudan's new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Aug. 21, 2019.
FILE - Sudan's new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Aug. 21, 2019.

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan’s new prime minister says in an interview that ending his country’s international pariah status and drastically cutting military spending are prerequisites for rescuing a faltering economy.

Abdalla Hamdok, a well-known economist, told The Associated Press on Sunday that he has already talked to U.S. officials about removing Sudan from Washington’s list of countries sponsoring terrorism and portrayed their reaction as positive. He says that “a democratic Sudan is not a threat to anybody in the world.”

He also hopes to drastically cut Sudan’s military spending which he says makes up a large chunk of the state budget.

Hamdok was sworn in last week as the leader of Sudan’s transitional government. His appointment came four months after the overthrow of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for nearly three decades.

Related Stories

Sudanese refugees greet each other after Friday prayers in El-Barajil, a village on the outskirts of greater Cairo. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Africa
Sudanese Refugees Face Hardship in Search for Asylum
Sudanese refugees who fled corruption and human rights abuses during the regime of Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir face difficulties as they search for asylum and better opportunities in Egypt and Libya. But residents of both of those neighboring countries face their own problems in gaining better health care, education, income and job opportunities, leaving refugees a nearly impossible task.
Default Author Profile
By Hamada Elrasam
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 22:05
The leader of Sudan's transitional council looks on as military and civilian members of Sudan's new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, are sworn in at the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 21, 2019.
South Sudan in Focus
New Sudan Sovereign Council Woman Vows to Uphold Rights of All
Raja Nichola Abdulmessih, one of two women sworn in to serve on Sudan's Sovereign Council this week, vows to uphold the rights of all Sudanese
Default Author Profile
By Michael Atit
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 15:33
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019