Sudan Says Agreement Reached With USS Cole Victims

Updated February 13, 2020 06:50 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, experts in a speed boat examine the damaged hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden after an al-Qaida attack that killed 17 sailors.

CAIRO - Sudan's transitional government said Thursday it has signed an agreement with the families of the victims of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole as part of its efforts to be removed from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudanese officials said the settlement was signed last week in Washington, but did not release the terms of the deal.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. government.

The October 12, 2000, attack occurred while the USS Cole was refueling in the southern Yemeni port of Aden, killing 17 sailors and wounding more than three dozen others.  Al-Qaida claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sudan was accused of supporting al-Qaida, but denied any link to the bombing.

The United States added Sudan to its list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993, but since the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir last year there have been talks about incremental steps Sudan could take to earn removal.

Sudan's interim leaders say that step is crucial for it to carry out economic reforms and development in the country.

