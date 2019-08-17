Africa

Sudanese Military, Protest Leader Sign Transition Deal

By VOANews
August 17, 2019 07:35 AM
Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the deputy head of the military council, right, and protest leader Ahmed Rabie hold up a signed agreement at a ceremony attended by African Union and Ethiopian mediators in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, August 4, 2019.
Updated Aug. 17, 2019, 8:14a.m.

Sudan's Transitional Military Council and protest leaders have signed a historic power-sharing agreement in the capital, Khartoum.

The pact opens the way for the two factions to form a joint military and civilian council that will lead Sudan for three years until elections are held for a civilian-led government.

The transition deal follows months of demonstrations that erupted in December over the high price of fuel, and eventually evolved into demands for authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

The military forcibly removed Bashir from power in April, but the demonstrators continued with protests, calling for democracy after 30 years of Bashir's rule.

The transitional council and the opposition leaders agreed to form the transitional government in July after three months of violent protests that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators.

Under the agreement that was formalized Saturday a prime minister is to be named Tuesday (Aug. 20) and eight days later, the cabinet ministers are to be revealed. The military will remain in charge of the country for more than a year before the civilians take over.

"I am 72 and for 30 years under Bashir, I had nothing to feel good about," Ali Issa Abdel Momen told the French news agency AFP. "Now, thanks to God, I am starting to breathe."

Bashir has been on the wanted list of the International Criminal Court since 2009, on charges of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.

 

