Sudan's Army Chief Among Several Arrested in Alleged Coup Plot

By VOA News
July 24, 2019 07:18 PM
Sudanese women march with a national flag during a rally in the capital Khartoum, June 30, 2019.
Sudan's military said Wednesday that it had arrested the army chief and several senior officers in connection with a foiled coup attempt.  
 
In a statement, the army said it had arrested Gen. Hashem Abdel-Muttalib Babakr, the head of the joint chiefs of staff, and at least a dozen other high-ranking officers linked to a suspected bid to return the party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir to power. 

The state news service SUNA said members of the "the National Intelligence and Security Service, along with leaders of the Islamic Movement and the National Congress Party," were also implicated. The date of the alleged coup attempt was not clear. 
 
It was the second coup attempt reported this month. Earlier, the military council, which took over the country after ousting Bashir in April, said it had arrested at least 16 active and retired military officers in connection with an attempted coup on July 11.   
 
"The failed attempt aims to abort your glorious revolution and to return the former National Congress regime to power,” and to disrupt efforts to establish a civilian-run state, the council said about the latest attempt.  
 
Babakr was appointed chief of staff just days after Bashir was ousted in April, following months of protests against the president's 30-year rule. The ruling military council is trying to finalize a power-sharing deal with protest leaders for a three-year transition toward elections. 

