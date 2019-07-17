Sudan's Military, Opposition Coalition Sign Political Declaration

Representatives from Sudan's ruling military council and a pro-democracy coalition signed a political declaration Wednesday as part of a power-sharing agreement they agreed to earlier this month.

Another part of the deal, a constitutional declaration, is expected to be signed as early as Friday.

The developments are a step forward in a political transition in Sudan that has involved months of unrest since the military ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

The power-sharing agreement includes a joint sovereign council tasked with ruling the country for about three years before new elections are held.

The two sides also agreed to an independent investigation of a military crackdown on protesters in June, which demonstration organizers say left 128 people dead while the health ministry put the total at 61.