Sudan's PM Survives Assassination Attempt in Capital

CAIRO - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday he is “safe and in good shape” following an assassination attempt Monday.“

Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan,” Hamdok wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of him smiling.

I would like to assure the people of Sudan that I am safe and in good shape. Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/zeC2A4k2N0 — Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) March 9, 2020

State television reports Abdalla Hamdok was traveling to his office when his convoy was targeted with an explosion in Khartoum, the capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Images on state television show at least two damaged vehicles at the site of the blast. Hamdok’s office director, Ali Bakhit, wrote on Facebook that no one was harmed in the attack, according to the French Press Agency.

Hamdok became Sudan's prime minister in August, after the military removed longtime president Omar al-Bashir following months of nationwide protests against his rule.

But half of the new government is made up of former military leaders whom many Sudanese accuse of killings and kidnappings during the protests last year, bringing the new government's long-term stability into question.“

We paid a hefty price for this revolution for a better tomorrow and for sustainable peace. Our revolution should always be guarded by its peacefulness,” Hamdok wrote on Twitter following the attack.

Bashir was jailed in the country's notorious Kober prison where many of his own victims were locked up and tortured.

The Sudanese government said last month that it will turn over Bashir to the International Criminal Court for trial. He is wanted by the ICC on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Prosecutors say pro-Bashir forces tried to destroy entire ethnic groups in Sudan's Darfur region as they fought to suppress a rebellion that began in 2003.