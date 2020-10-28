Africa

Tanzanians Head to Polls to Vote for President, Lawmakers

By VOA News
October 28, 2020 09:33 AM
The ruling party CCM presidential candidate Dr. John Magufuli, third left, stands in line to cast his vote at Chamwino in Dodoma, Oct. 28, 2020.
The ruling party CCM presidential candidate Dr. John Magufuli, third left, stands in line to cast his vote at Chamwino in Dodoma, Oct. 28, 2020.

Tanzania’s 29 million eligible voters are lining up at polling places Wednesday to decide whether to re-elect President John Magufuli amid accusations of eroding democracy and human rights.

Magufuli is facing 14 challengers in his quest for a second five-year term, including main opposition candidate Tundu Lissu, who survived a assassination attempt in 2017.  

Human rights groups say Magufuli’s government has stifled independent news outlets through intimidation and harassment.  There are also reports that internet service throughout the East African nation has slowed to a crawl.   

The Media Institute of Southern Africa in Tanzania (MISA) says that in the days leading up to the election, they have recorded a number of incidents of police harassing reporters.   

In addition to president, Tanzanians are also voting for representatives to the country’s  264-seat parliament.  Magufuli’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has ruled Tanzania since gaining its independence from Britain in 1961.  

Tanzania was once considered an oasis of peace in the East and Central Africa region. The country has sheltered refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and other neighbors – and served as principal peace mediator during times of trouble. Tanzania is a major player in the region as a founding member of the six-nation East African Community bloc.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, President John Magufuli, left, who seeks a second five-year term, hands over…
Africa
Tanzanian Opposition Party Says Police Killed 7 Ahead of Vote
The ACT Wazalendo party on Tuesday also said police in the semi-autonomous island region arrested its Zanzibar presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 11:07 AM
Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses his supporters during his Presidential campaign rally at the Tanganyika Parkers…
Press Freedom
Press Freedom Groups Accuse Tanzania of Squeezing Media Ahead of Elections
Reporters say fear and self-censorship has become the norm in Tanzanian media
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 02:28 PM
President John Magufuli speaks at the national congress of his ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party in Dodoma, Tanzania…
Africa
Tanzanian Voters Weigh Second Term for Magufuli
President faces spirited challenge from Tundu Lissu, plus accusations of suppressing rights, dissent
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 03:38 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play