Africa

Thousands Flee Violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray as Prime Minister Appoints New Leader for Region

By VOA News
November 13, 2020 07:42 AM
A volunteer donates blood for the injured members of Ethiopia's National Defense Forces (ENDF) fighting against Tigray's…
A volunteer donates blood for the injured members of Ethiopia's National Defense Forces fighting against Tigray's special forces on the border between Amhara and Tigray, at the stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Nov. 12, 2020.

Ethiopia's weeklong military siege on the country's Tigray region has led to an upheaval of the local government, a day after thousands fled Ethiopia into Sudan in the midst of a mass killing.   
 
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced Friday parliament appointed a new leader in the Tigray region after stripping the northern region’s President Debretsion Gebremichael,  and leaders of the political party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, of immunity from prosecution.
 
The leaders in the northern Tigray region are accused of treason and terrorism.
 
Tigray’s government is under siege after Ethiopia’s federal forces battled forces of the People’s Liberation Front, resulting in hundreds of civilians being killed in what Amnesty International described in a report as a massacre earlier this week.  
 
The United Nations is already warning of a possible humanitarian crisis because of the exodus of some 11,000 people into neighboring Sudan to escape the violence.
 
Tensions have been building in the region since September 9 when Tigray, the northernmost of Ethiopia’s nine regional states, defiantly held a regional election after Ahmed postponed the polls, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Stories

A volunteer donates blood for the injured members of Ethiopia's National Defense Forces (ENDF) fighting against Tigray's…
Africa
Amnesty International: Scores Killed in Tigray 
The international human rights watchdog has confirmed dozens of deaths in the Tigray region of Ethiopia
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 05:22 PM
Members of the Amhara Special Force return to the Dansha Mechanized 5th division military base after fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, in Danasha, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia, Nov. 9, 2020.
Africa
Ethiopia's Tigray Region Conflict Raises Fears of Civil War
Conflict between military and Tigray fighters also raises concerns about regional instability spreading if it continues
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:51 AM
A member of the Amhara Special Force patrols a street in Soroka village in Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia…
South Sudan in Focus
Thousands Flee to Sudan After Clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Clashes in the Tigray region over the past week between Ethiopian government forces and Tigray regional forces prompt at least 7,000 refugees to flee to Sudan
Carol Van Dam Falk
By Carol Van Dam Falk
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 03:00 PM
A picture taken through a car window shows Ethiopian Amhara militia fighters, that combat alongside federal and regional forces…
Africa
As Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Rages, Refugees Flee to Sudan
About 2,500 Ethiopians have fled fighting into neighboring Sudan, with refugee exodus expected to swell, an official said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 01:05 PM
A picture taken through a car window shows Ethiopian Amhara militia fighters, that combat alongside federal and regional forces…
South Sudan in Focus
Sudan Closes Ethiopia Border Until Tigray Tensions Subside
Kassala’s state’s acting governor says Sudanese will assist civilians fleeing the conflict
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 06:46 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play