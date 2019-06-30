Africa

Thousands of Protesters Demand Civilian Rule in Sudan

By Ken Bredemeier
June 30, 2019 12:31 PM
People shout slogans as they march on the streets demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019.
People shout slogans as they march on the streets demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Sudan on Sunday against the ruling generals, calling for a civilian government nearly three months after the army forced out the long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The mass protests, centered in the capital, Khartoum, were the first since a June 3 crackdown when security forces violently broke up a protest camp. In that confrontation, dozens were killed, with protest organizers saying the death toll was at least 128, while authorities claim it was 61, including three security personnel.

Sunday's demonstrators gathered at several points across Khartoum and in the sister city of Omdurman, then marching to the homes of those killed in previous protests.

The protesters, some of them waving Sudanese flags, chanted "Civilian rule! Civilian rule!" and "Burhan's council, just fall," targeting Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the military council. Security forces fired tear gas at the demonstrators.

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council, said the generals want to reach an "urgent and comprehensive agreement with no exclusion. We in the military council are totally neutral. We are the guardians of the revolution. We do not want to be part of the dispute."

The European Union and several Western countries have called on the generals to avoid bloodshed.

The June 3 raid followed the collapse of talks on a new government, whether it should be led by a civilian or soldier.

Ethiopia and the African Union have offered a plan for a civilian-majority body, which the generals say could be the basis for new negotiations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese protesters chant slogans and wave their national flag as they demonstrate against the ruling military council, in Khartoum
Africa
Sudan Forces Block Protest Press Conference Ahead of Rally
Rally planned Sunday is to be a protest against ruling generals, who have resisted calls to cede power to civilians
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
June 29, 2019
Sudanese protesters flash victory signs and shout slogans, as they march during a protest against the military council, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2019.
Africa
US Urges 'No Violence' as Sudan Braces for Mass Demonstration Sunday
Senior official suggests if violence is used against civilians, sanctions could follow
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
June 28, 2019
A Sudanese supporter of the military council, holds a placard during a sit-in against Ethiopian mediation, outside the Ethiopian embassy, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 25, 2019.
Africa
Ethiopia, AU Float Proposal for Peace in Sudan
Sudan's protest movement on Thursday said it received a new, joint proposal from the African Union and Ethiopia for a solution to the crisis in Sudan
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 27, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ken Bredemeier