Ugandan Activist Bobi Wine Defies Ban on 'Red Beret'

By Associated Press
October 3, 2019 11:32 AM
FILE - Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda, July 24, 2019.
KAMPALA, UGANDA - A popular singer who is challenging Uganda's long-time president is urging his supporters to defy a government ban on civilian use of the red beret that has become a symbol of his movement.

Uganda's government in September designated the red beret a military item, effectively banning its use by civilians such as Bobi Wine, who believes he is being targeted.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, says he will run for president in 2021, likely against President Yoweri Museveni.

Wine faces multiple criminal offenses, including a treason charge stemming from his alleged role in an incident in which the president's motorcade was pelted with stones.

Wine is urging Museveni to retire after three decades in power, saying young people should take over leadership in key positions.

Associated Press

