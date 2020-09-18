Africa

Ugandan Soldiers Search for 200 Naked Inmates in Wilderness

By VOA News
September 18, 2020 03:48 AM
Map of Uganda

Ugandan soldiers are searching for about 200 naked escaped jail inmates who broke into an armory and stole AK-47 rifles before fleeing into a wilderness area in the country's northeast on Wednesday.

Ugandan military spokesman Deo Akiiki said Thursday, seven of the escapees were captured and three were gunned down.

The inmates, described by the military as hardcore criminals, shed their yellow prison-issued clothing in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

Akiiki said the military is doubtful the inmates will last very long in the mountainous region.

