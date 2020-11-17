Africa

UN Releases $100M in Bid to Prevent Famine in 7 Countries

By Margaret Besheer
November 17, 2020 02:29 PM
A nurse checks a boy at a hospital intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah SEARCH …
FILE - A nurse checks a boy at a hospital intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen, September 27, 2016.

NEW YORK - The United Nations released $100 million from an emergency fund Tuesday in a bid to avert famine in seven at-risk countries.  

“Famine can be prevented, but we have to act in time to make a difference,” U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said in a statement announcing the disbursement.  

Before the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, bringing socio-economic shocks with it, there were already 135 million people facing serious food insecurity in 55 countries, according to U.N. data.   

Those numbers have grown this year, and the U.N. is raising the alarm on the situations in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. These six countries will share $80 million of the emergency funding, with $20 million set aside for Ethiopia.  

“No one should view a slide into famine as an inevitable side effect of this pandemic,” Lowcock said. “If it happens it is because the world has allowed it to happen.”  

Conflict, climate, displacement crises

Of the six countries, all are dealing with conflict, climate shocks and displacement crises. Ethiopia has also experienced below-average rainfall this year and a massive locust infestation, and in recent weeks has added the threat of civil conflict as tensions explode in the northern Tigray province.   

“There's a risk of this becoming a grave, grave humanitarian crisis,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday of the situation in northern Ethiopia.   

In South Sudan, food prices have risen sharply since the start of coronavirus. The World Food Program (WFP) says basic ingredients cost 186 percent of a person’s daily income, meaning if people in New York had to pay the equivalent of their income for a meal, it would cost $393.   

In Burkina Faso, conflict has been on the rise, and the country is coping with the fastest-growing displacement crisis on the planet. Famine currently threatens about 11,000 people in two northern provinces.   

“The prospect of a return to a world in which famines are commonplace would be heart-wrenching and obscene in a world where there is more than enough food for everyone,” Lowcock said.  

He and WFP chief David Beasley warned in a joint opinion piece in The Times of London Tuesday that, “when more than a quarter of a billion people teeter on a cliff edge, it’s no time to look away, much less walk away.”  

“By the time a famine is declared, it’s too late, because people have already started dying,” they wrote. “Famines are a stain on humanity. Now is the time to act.”  

The U.N.’s World Food Program feeds some 100 million people a year across the planet. It was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last month for its work to combat hunger and help contribute to better conditions for peace. 

Related Stories

FILE - Children collect grain spilled on a field from food aid bags that ruptured upon ground impact following a food drop from a plane at a village in Ayod county, South Sudan, Feb. 6, 2020.
Africa
3 Countries, One Region on Brink of Famine, UN Says
Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Yemen and northeastern Nigeria, could soon slip into famine if conditions continue to deteriorate over coming months
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:00 AM
People crowd to get food rations from a charity kitchen in Sana'a, Yemen, July 20, 2020.
Middle East
Yemen Faces New Famine Threat
United Nations warns that its humanitarian operation in Yemen is vastly underfunded and 'on the verge of collapse,' as COVID-19 ramps up and millions of people face extreme hunger in a matter of weeks
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 03:46 PM
City worker Randy Greice, foreground, unloads a pallet of food at a food distribution event, Oct. 6, 2020, in Opa-locka, Florida.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hunger, Migration Surging as Pandemic Takes Heavy Economic Toll
The number of acutely food-insecure people is expected to rise from pre-COVID levels of 149 million to 270 million by the end of the year
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 09:07 AM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play