Voting Taking Place in Botswana General Elections

Voters in Botswana are heading to the polls Wednesday to bring an end to an unusually contentious campaign in one of the African continent's most stable nations.

The Botswana Democratic Party, which has ruled the diamond-rich southern African nation since gaining independence from Britain in 1966, is facing a strong challenge from the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition, led by Duma Boko. The opposition has gotten a boost from ex-President Ian Khama, who is feuding with President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Masisi was Khama's hand-picked successor when the latter stepped down last year, but the two split over Masisi's policies, including a decision to scrap a ban on elephant hunting imposed by Khama.

About 925,000 registered voters in a country of over two million are voting for 57 members of the National Assembly, who will choose the president. The results are expected to be announced later in the week.