Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be Buried in Home Village

By VOANews
September 26, 2019 01:24 PM
The casket of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, covered by the national flag and followed by family and dignitaries, arrives for a state funeral at the National Sports Stadium, in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 14, 2019.
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried in his home village instead of a national shrine in Harare.

Zimbabwe's government said Thursday that the late president's family has decided it wants Mugabe buried in the village of Zvimba.

The statement from Information Minister Nick Mangwana said officials will cooperate with the family's wishes.

FILE - Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe looks on during a press conference at his private residence nicknamed "Blue Roof" in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2018.

Mugabe passed away earlier this month at age 95 in a Singapore hospital.  He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being overthrown by the military in 2017 and replaced by his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe left behind a complicated legacy.  Many Zimbabweans regard him as a liberation hero in the fight to end British colonial rule, while many others see him as a dictator who destroyed the nation's economy.

 

 

