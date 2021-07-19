The Americas

Acting Haitian Prime Minister Says He’ll Step Down

By VOA News
July 19, 2021 01:02 PM
Claude Joseph, who has been acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, told the Washington Post he was going to leave office.

Haiti’s acting prime minister says he is stepping down to make way for a political challenger who has more international backing.

Ariel Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon will take his place.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I am not interested in this battle, or in any kind of power grab," Joseph told the Post. "The president was a friend to me. I am just interested in seeing justice for him."

When Joseph would step down was unclear.

“Negotiations are still in course,” Haiti Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said, according to the Associated Press. He said Joseph would go back to being minister of foreign affairs.

Moïse was gunned down when several assassins raided his home in Port-au-Prince.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

