The Americas

Bolivia's Morales Calls for New Elections

By VOA News
November 10, 2019 01:28 PM
Bolivia's President Evo Morales
Bolivia's President Evo Morales looks down during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 10, 2019.

Bolivian president Evo Morales called for new elections Sunday after weeks of protests around "irregularities" in last month's elections.

The president announced in a televised address Sunday that he would also be replacing the country's electoral body.

His announcement follows weeks of protests after the October 20 election which he narrowly won. The Organization of American States conducted an audit of the elections and found irregularities in nearly every area which it reviewed.

Morales, who is serving his fourth term as president, had previously called the protests around his election a coup.

The long-time president did not indicate whether he would once again be running in the new elections. Despite Sunday's announcement, opposition leaders have continued to call for him to step down.

Latin America's longest-serving leader went into the election needing a 10 percentage-point lead to avoid a runoff and secure his fourth term in office.

Partial results released after the election had predicted Morales would face a December runoff election against his main rival, former President Carlos Mesa.

Then, less than 24 hours later, the electoral commission released new numbers that showed with 95% of votes counted, Morales was just a 0.7 percentage point short of the 10 percentage-point mark.

The announcement prompted opposition complaints of fraud, and triggered violent protests in several cities.

 

Related Stories

People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 9, 2019. REUTERS…
The Americas
OAS Finds Irregularities in Disputed Bolivia Vote, Calls for New Elections
Following audit, international body could not verify the result after it found "clear manipulations"
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 05:59
People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 9, 2019. REUTERS…
The Americas
Bolivian Military Won't 'Confront' Citizens as Pressure on Morales Builds 
Evo Morales won October 20 election, but delay in vote count has sparked allegations of fraud and led to protests, strikes, roadblocks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 17:56
Opponents to Bolivia's President Evo Morales react as police officers stand on the roof of their headquarters, in Cochabamba,…
The Americas
Dissent Spreads Among Bolivia’s Police Amid Political Unrest
Opposing sides in Bolivia’s political divide hold fast to their positions after 17 days of violent protests over the legitimacy of President Evo Morales’ claimed re-election
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 04:41
Police block demonstrators from reaching the government palace during a protest against President Evo Morales' reelection.
The Americas
Bolivia Clashes: Third Person Killed in Disputed Election
Opponents challenge official count that showed President Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid need for runoff against united opposition
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 11:54
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage