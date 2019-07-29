Brazil Prison Riot Leaves 52 Dead, 16 Decapitated 

At least 52 inmates in a Brazilian prison were killed during a prison riot in northern Brazil on Monday.

The superintendent of the Altamira prison in Para state said 16 of the 52 inmates who died Monday were decapitated.

The count of victims could rise when authorities finish searching all areas involved.

It took officials about five hours to end the clashes that began after one gang infiltrated another part of the jail.

Video and pictures aired by local media showed flames shooting out of the prison.

The incident was reminiscent of riots in May when 55 inmates were killed in gang-related violence at four prisons in the neighboring state of Amazonas.

Human rights groups have accused the government of Brazil of doing little to deal with the country's notoriously troubled and overcrowded prisons. The prison population swelled from about 500,000 inmates a decade ago to an estimated 841,000 last year.