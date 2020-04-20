Canada Mass Shooting Death Toll Rises to 18

Canadian President Justin Trudeau says the death toll in Sunday’s 12-hour shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia, already the worst of its kind in Canada’s history, has risen to 18.

Trudeau spoke to the nation Monday, one day after a gunman disguised as a police officer went on a 12-hour rampage shooting people in their homes, setting fires and killing at least 18 people, including a 23-year-veteran policewoman.

In his comments, Trudeau said, "Such a tragedy should have never occurred. Violence of any kind has no place in Canada.”

Police say the incident began overnight Saturday in the rural town of Portapique, about 100 kilometers north of Halifax. They say they responded to a house where gunshots were reported and found bodies inside and outside the house.

Bodies were also found at several other locations within a 50-kilometer area from that neighborhood. Authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly. Several houses in the area were set on fire.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was shot and killed by police. No motive for the killings was given.