Canada's Trudeau Begins Reelection Bid Ahead of Oct. 21 Vote

By Associated Press
September 11, 2019 12:32 PM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, June 20, 2019, in Washington.
TORONTO, CANADA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched his reelection campaign ahead of a close Oct. 21 vote.
 
Trudeau kicked off his bid to remain in office on Wednesday after meeting the country's governor general.
 
He says Canadians need to decide whether they want to go back to the failed policies of a conservative government that believes in cuts and austerity.
 
Trudeau channeled the star power of his father when he won power in 2015. But the son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau could be in trouble. Polls say the opposition Conservative party is running close to Trudeau's Liberals.

Not since 1935 has a government that won a majority of seats in Parliament in its first term lost power in the next election in Canada.

