Canadian Police Search for Clues Behind Deadly Shooting

Police in Canada are searching for clues as to what motivated a gunman to go on a 12-hour rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia that killed 16 people, the deadliest such attack in the country’s history.

The gunman, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was disguised during at least part of the time as a police officer and traveling in vehicle made to look like a police cruiser. He shot people in their homes and set fires before police shot and killed him early Sunday.

Police say they were first called late Saturday to a scene at a home in the small, rural town of Portapique, about 100 kilometers north of Halifax, where gunshots were reported. They found several bodies inside and outside the house, which police say is where the rampage started.

Among those killed was Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year police veteran.

From his twitter account, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decribed the attack as "senseless", saying "Canadians across the country are mourning" with those who lost loved ones.