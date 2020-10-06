Caribbean Hurricane Delta Continues Rapid Strengthening

Hurricane Delta has become an increasingly powerful storm that is strengthening rapidly as it moves across the Caribbean Sea and is expected to threaten Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula by early Wednesday, said U.S. forecasters Tuesday.



In its latest report, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Delta is positioned east southeast of the peninsula and already has maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour, making it a strong Category 2 storm on the hurricane scale by which the storms are measured.



The hurricane center said Delta is expected to be a Category 3, or major hurricane, when it moves over the peninsula Wednesday and over the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.



The current forecast path has Delta reaching the U.S. Gulf Coast by early Saturday morning, and making landfall between the Texas-Louisiana border and the Florida Panhandle.



Forecasters say if Delta maintains hurricane strength through landfall, it will become the fourth to hit the Gulf Coast this year, following Hanna, Laura and Sally. Weaker tropical storms Marco and Beta hit the region this year, as well.



Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. When it officially formed Monday, it marked the earliest a hurricane season has reached 25 named storms since records have been kept.

