Chile Air Force Plane Vanishes During Flight to Antarctica

By VOA News
December 10, 2019 05:01 AM
In this image made from video, Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira, right, of the Fourth Air Brigade speaks to the media next to a map of the area where the airplane is missing, in Punta Arenas, Chile, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Chile's military has launched a search and rescue mission for an air force plane carrying 38 people that disappeared Monday during a flight to a base in Antarctica.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft took off from the southern city of Punta Arenas, located more than 3,000 kilometers south of the capital Santiago. The 17 crewmen and 21 passengers were heading to the Antarctic outpost to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment.  

The air force says it lost contact with the plane nearly an hour-and-a-half later.

