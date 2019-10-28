The Americas

Clashes in Post-Election Dispute Shut down Much of Bolivia

By Associated Press
October 28, 2019 04:13 PM
A woman holds a national flag as she stands at a barricade during a protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 28, 2019.
LA PAZ - Backers and foes of Bolivian President Evo Morales are blocking streets and highways across the country in a dispute over official election results that show the leftist leader winning reelection without a runoff.

Anti-Morales protesters have shut down the eastern city of Santa Cruz for a sixth day, Pro- and anti-Morales demonstrators have clashed in the capital of La Paz, where schools and many businesses were closed and public transport frozen.

Backers of opposition leader Carlos Mesa say results from the Oct. 20 vote were rigged to give Morales just enough of a majority to avoid a runoff he might lose. He is demanding a runoff in any case.

Morales denies irregularities and says he welcomes an international audit of the election and vote counting.

 

