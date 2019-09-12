The Americas

Cuba Warns Citizens of Looming Energy Crisis

By VOANews
September 12, 2019 06:43 AM
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks at the opening session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America biennial meeting, in Havana, May 8, 2018.
FILE - Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks at the opening session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America biennial meeting, in Havana, May 8, 2018.

Cuba's president says the island is facing an energy crisis due to critical shortages of diesel fuel, which he blames on U.S.-imposed economic sanctions.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Wednesday on state-run television that the "distribution of products" will be hampered due to cutbacks in transportation and power generation, but said Cuba was not facing a "special period," referring to the economic crisis the communist island endured after the fall of the Soviet Union.  Diaz-Canel said a supply ship was due to arrive on Saturday with a new shipment of diesel fuel.

The president said the fuel shortages were due to increased sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, which is trying to pressure Havana to turn away from Venezuela, its main ally and benefactor.  The administration has taken measures against companies that transport oil from Venezuela to Cuba.  

Economic Minister Alejandro Gil said some state-run industries would have to cease production due to the fuel shortages.

 

 

Related Stories

Colombia's President Ivan Duque waves upon his arrival for a meeting with leaders of several South American nations that share the Amazon, in Leticia, on Colombia's Amazon river border with Brazil and Peru, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Presidents and…
The Americas
Colombia Threatens Cuba, Wants Guerrilla Leaders Returned
Colombia said it would denounce Cuba at the United Nations unless it immediately turns over two FARC leaders believed to be living on the communist island
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 00:33
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland shakes hands with her Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez during a meeting in Havana, Cuba August 28, 2019. Ismael Francisco/Pool via REUTERS
The Americas
Cuba Asks Canada to Help End US Sanctions on Venezuela
Communist-run Cuba is a strong ally of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whom most Western nations including Canada want to step down
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 00:16
FILE - European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019.
The Americas
EU Stresses Support for Cuba Even as US Hikes Sanctions
European Union committed to helping Cuba develop its economy, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday during a three-day trip to Havana
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 20:01
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews

The Worth of a Girl