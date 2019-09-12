Cuba Warns Citizens of Looming Energy Crisis

Cuba's president says the island is facing an energy crisis due to critical shortages of diesel fuel, which he blames on U.S.-imposed economic sanctions.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Wednesday on state-run television that the "distribution of products" will be hampered due to cutbacks in transportation and power generation, but said Cuba was not facing a "special period," referring to the economic crisis the communist island endured after the fall of the Soviet Union. Diaz-Canel said a supply ship was due to arrive on Saturday with a new shipment of diesel fuel.

The president said the fuel shortages were due to increased sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, which is trying to pressure Havana to turn away from Venezuela, its main ally and benefactor. The administration has taken measures against companies that transport oil from Venezuela to Cuba.

Economic Minister Alejandro Gil said some state-run industries would have to cease production due to the fuel shortages.