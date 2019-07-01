The Americas

Drowned Father and Daughter Mourned at El Salvador Cemetery

By Associated Press
July 1, 2019 01:01 PM
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas.
SAN SALVADOR - The bodies of a man and his young daughter who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas are being laid to rest in their native El Salvador.

About 50 people are carrying flowers and following a hearse toward the burial site at La Bermeja cemetery in southern San Salvador, the capital. Journalists are not allowed access to the private ceremony.
 
Relatives and friends, many clad in black, arrived by bus Monday from their hometown of Altavista.
 
Among them was Berta Padilla, who said she knew the victims In her words: ``They are good people, and I can't believe they died this way.''
 
A heartbreaking photograph of the father and daughter that circled the globe underscored the perils faced by migrants and asylum-seekers trying to reach the U.S.

 

