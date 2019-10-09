The Americas

Ecuador's President Seeks Negotiation; More Protests Planned

By Associated Press
October 9, 2019 10:33 AM
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 3, 2019.
QUITO, ECUADOR - Ecuador's president says his government is negotiating with dozens of indigenous groups that are at the forefront of protests against fuel price increases.

President Lenin Moreno said late Tuesday that he will not resign despite widespread discontent that led him to move government operations to the port city of Guayaquil from the capital, Quito.
 
Moreno says the dialogue is difficult because so many indigenous groups are involved.
 
Ecuador's political crisis shows no signs of abating. Labor groups say they will stage a national strike Wednesday, although economic activity in much of the country has already been stalled by clashes, blockades and other disruptions.
 
Violence started last week after Moreno ended fuel subsidies, leading to price increases. The government says about 570 people have been arrested.

