The Americas

El Salvador Orders Expulsion of Venezuelan Diplomats

By Associated Press
November 3, 2019 11:09 AM
Venezuelan National Assembly president and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido arrive to the weekly legislative session in Caracas, Oct. 29, 2019.
El Salvador says opposition leader Juan Guaido is Venezuela's rightful leader.

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the U.S. and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaido is Venezuela's rightful leader.

El Salvador said Saturday that the diplomats, who are loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, had 48 hours to leave the country.

The office of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is also calling for free elections in Venezuela as a way out of its long-running political and humanitarian crisis.

Guaido, who leads Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, saying Maduro's re-election last year was fraudulent. Maduro says Guaido is collaborating with the United States in an attempt to stage a coup.

Ronald Johnson, the U.S. ambassador in El Salvador, welcomed the country's decision to expel pro-Maduro diplomats.

 

