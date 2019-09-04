The Americas

Ex-Honduras First Lady Gets 58 years in Corruption Case

By Associated Press
September 4, 2019 06:44 PM
Former Honduran first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo leaves court after her conviction on corruption charges in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 20, 2019.
TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS - A Honduran court has sentenced former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla to 58 years in prison for embezzling about $600,000 in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.

Bonilla's sentence for embezzlement and fraud was at the high end of the possible sentencing range.

The case was originally brought by the Organization of American States' anti-corruption mission.

Investigators for the nongovernmental National Anticorruption Council have told prosecutors that Bonilla deposited $600,000 in government funds into her personal bank account five days before Lobo ended his four-year term in January 2014.

Prosecutors said she used the money to buy jewelry and pay credit cards.

The Supreme Court said Wednesday Bonilla will also have to pay back about 10% of the money, or about $52,000.

