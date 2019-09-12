The Americas

Ex-Venezuelan Spymaster Won't Waive Extradition to US

By Associated Press
September 12, 2019 09:18 AM
Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal speaks during an extradition hearing at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. Venezuela's former military spy chief has told a Spanish court that he won’t waive extradition to the U.S. to face…
Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal speaks during an extradition hearing at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 12, 2019.

MADRID - Venezuela's former military spy chief has told a Spanish court that he won't waive extradition to the U.S. to face drug trafficking and other charges.

Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, a supporter of Hugo Chavez who turned against the late Venezuelan president's successor, Nicolas Maduro, is attending an extradition hearing Thursday in Spain's National Court.

Prosecutors in New York allege that Carvajal used his high office to coordinate the smuggling of around 5.6 tons of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006. He is also accused of giving weapons to and protecting Colombian guerrillas.

Carvajal was arrested in the Spanish capital in April, nearly one month after he fled from Venezuela after publicly throwing his support behind Maduro's opponents.

He claims that the charges are politically motivated.

Related Stories

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2019.
The Americas
UN Human Rights Chief Cites Continued Abuses in Venezuela
The United Nations' chief human rights official says millions of Venezuelans continue to suffer abuses, including suspected extrajudicial killings carried out by a feared special police force
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 17:54
Map of La Guajira, Colombia
The Americas
Colombia to Tell UN That Venezuela Harbors 'Terrorists'
A news magazine says leaked intelligence reports indicate that Venezuela's government is harboring Colombian rebels in its territory
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 13:16
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl