The Americas

Former Brazilian President Released From Prison 

By VOA News
November 08, 2019 06:17 PM
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters as his girlfriend Rosangela da Silva leans on his back…
With girlfriend Rosangela da Silva, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to backers after his release from Federal Police headquarters, where he was imprisoned on corruption charges, in Curitiba, Brazil, Nov. 8, 2019.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked out of prison Friday, a day after a Supreme Court ruling allowed for his release. 
 
Hundreds of supporters of the former leftist leader gathered outside the Curitiba prison to greet da Silva, who had been serving time for corruption. 
 
Da Silva, who is widely known as Lula, tweeted earlier Friday, "Lula Free,'' along with a video of himself working out. 
 
His release followed a Supreme Court ruling late Thursday that a defendant can be imprisoned only after all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted. Da Silva is still appealing the case that has left him detained since April 2018. 
 
The former president received a sentence of nearly nine years for a bribery conviction and is one of many high-profile convicts in the  "Car Wash" investigation of public corruption. Da Silva denies any wrongdoing and has said the case against him was politically motivated. 
 
Da Silva could still end up back in prison if he exhausts all his appeals. 
 
The former president, who led the country from 2003 to 2010, had been favored to win the 2018 presidential election, but his conviction prevented him from running. 

Led nation during boom

The leftist ex-president led the country during an economic boom, and his Bolsa Familia welfare program helped lift millions from poverty and contributed to his 80% approval rating when he left office. 
 
His supporters have criticized the fact that Sergio Moro, the judge who oversaw the Car Wash probe and convicted da Silva, accepted the position of justice minister in the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime political rival of da Silva. 
 
Moro said Friday that the Supreme Court's decision must be respected, but he also said that Congress could modify the Constitution to allow convicts to be jailed after their first appeal. 

Related Stories

An Indigenous man from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.
The Americas
Brazil Regulator: Vale 'Negligence' May Have Cost Lives
Mining regulator blasts iron ore miner for failing to disclose problems with a mining dam in Brumadinho before a deadly collapse in January
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 19:43
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during the ceremony of the 300 days of government at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 5, 2019.
The Americas
Brazil Unveils Reform Package to Tackle Huge Fiscal Deficit
One proposal that will not be popular in Brasilia would enable government to cut public sector employee salaries, hours and benefits, and end job stability for new hires, to reduce the size of the federal payroll
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 17:49
Municipality workers clean oil at a beach in Lauro de Freitas, Bahia state, Brazil, on November 2, 2019. - The beaches of…
The Americas
Brazil's Bolsonaro Says 'Worst is Yet to Come' on Oil Spill
Oil slicks have been appearing for three months off the coast of northeast Brazil and fouling beaches
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 00:21
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Right-wing Brazil President Gives Fiery Saudi Arabia Speech
Jair Bolsonaro criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, without mentioning his name, while at the same time praising both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:01
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage