Helicopters in Chile Douse Fire That Destroyed 120 Homes

By Associated Press
December 25, 2019 12:21 PM
Residents spray water over remains of their homes after a wildfire damaged dozens of houses on the outskirts of Valparaiso, Chile, Dec. 25, 2019.

SANTIAGO, CHILE - Helicopters on Wednesday dropped water on the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso to extinguish a fire that destroyed more than 120 homes.
                   
Dozens of people living in the city's Rocuant and San Roque hills sifted through the ruins of their homes after the fire, fanned by strong winds, swept through their neighborhoods on Tuesday. Residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of casualties.
                   
Authorities believe arson caused the fire.
                   
“We're not certain, but everything indicates that yesterday's fire was intentional, and began in an area quite close to the homes,” said Ezio Passadore, emergency manager for Valparaiso.
                   
Many homes in the low-income neighborhoods where the fire occurred don't have running water and get their supply from tankers a couple of times a week.
                   
Wildfires have affected parts of Valparaiso several times in the last month as Chile contends with its worst drought on record.

