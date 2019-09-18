The Americas

Hurricane Humberto Threatens Bermuda

By VOA News
September 18, 2019 10:12 PM
People board up an Urban Cottage store in preparation for Hurricane Humberto in Hamilton, Bermuda, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Bermuda’s government called up troops and urged people on the British Atlantic island to make final preparations for an…
People board up an Urban Cottage store in preparation for Hurricane Humberto in Hamilton, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2019.

It's an uneasy night on Bermuda as Hurricane Humberto threatens to lash the island with fierce winds and heavy rains.

Humberto is a strong Category 3 storm with top sustained winds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour. The storm was centered north of Bermuda Wednesday night moving east-northeast at 31 kph (20 mph).

Bermuda is under a hurricane warning with forecasters predicting the storm will pass very close to the island overnight Wednesday into Thursday before it starts to weaken.

Bermuda's National Security Minister Wayne Caines ordered everyone off the streets as evening approached. All non-emergency medical procedures in Bermuda's hospitals are postponed and evening flights to and from the island have been canceled.

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 12:41
