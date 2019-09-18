Hurricane Humberto Threatens Bermuda

It's an uneasy night on Bermuda as Hurricane Humberto threatens to lash the island with fierce winds and heavy rains.

Humberto is a strong Category 3 storm with top sustained winds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour. The storm was centered north of Bermuda Wednesday night moving east-northeast at 31 kph (20 mph).

Bermuda is under a hurricane warning with forecasters predicting the storm will pass very close to the island overnight Wednesday into Thursday before it starts to weaken.

Bermuda's National Security Minister Wayne Caines ordered everyone off the streets as evening approached. All non-emergency medical procedures in Bermuda's hospitals are postponed and evening flights to and from the island have been canceled.