Hurricane Nana Expected to Hit Belize Thursday, Forecasters Say

PUNTA GORDA, BELIZE - Belize is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Nana on Thursday.

The U.S.-based National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the coast of Belize southward to the Guatemalan border.

Before gaining hurricane strength, Nana pounded the Honduran island of Roatan with strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday as it churned its way toward Belize.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the coast of Belize north of Belize City to the Mexican border.

Tropical Storm Omar, which also formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday, has been downgraded to a tropical depression well off the northeastern coast of the United States.