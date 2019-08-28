At Least 23 Dead After Suspected Arson Attack in Southern Mexico

At least 23 people are dead after a fire at a bar in southern Mexico that authorities say was deliberately set.

Investigators say a group of attackers entered the Caballo Blanco bar in the port city of Coatzacoalcos and threw gasoline-filled bombs known as Molotov cocktails. Another 13 people were wounded in the fire.

Veracruz state Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested the fire was a result of a dispute between gangs.

The Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, which is a strategic transit point for drug traffickers shipping their product north to the United States, and a focal point of violent turf wars between gangs and rival drug cartels.

