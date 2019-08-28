The Americas

At Least 23 Dead After Suspected Arson Attack in Southern Mexico

By VOA News
August 28, 2019 09:37 AM
Police officers guard the scene outside a bar where more than 20 people died in an overnight attack, in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, early Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
At least 23 people are dead after a fire at a bar in southern Mexico that authorities say was deliberately set.

Investigators say a group of attackers entered the Caballo Blanco bar in the port city of Coatzacoalcos and threw gasoline-filled bombs known as Molotov cocktails.  Another 13 people were wounded in the fire.  

Veracruz state Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested the fire was a result of a dispute between gangs.  

The Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, which is a strategic transit point for drug traffickers shipping their product north to the United States, and a focal point of violent turf wars between gangs and rival drug cartels.  
 

