The Americas

At Least Seven Bolivian Students Dead, and Five Others Seriously Injured After University Railing Collapse

By VOA News
March 03, 2021 02:56 AM
A couple wait for information about the UPEA (El Alto Public University) accident, in El Alto
A couple wait for information about the UPEA (El Alto Public University) accident, in El Alto, March 2, 2021.

Bolivia’s special crime unit is investigating the circumstances of the death of at least seven students, who fell from their fourth-floor university building after a metal railing collapsed. 

Five other students were seriously injured in Tuesday's incident at the El Alto University near the capital, La Paz. 

Video footage prior the incident showed a crowd of students pushing and shoving on a narrow walkway when the rail suddenly gave way, sending the victims plunging to the concrete below.  

Some students managed to cling to others near the edge of the walkway before being pulled to safety.    

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 27, according to Bolivia's Special Force to Fight Crime. 

Reuter’s reports that local media said prior to the incident the students were involved in a tense meeting at the university, which included some physical altercations. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru will Receive a Second Vaccine Wednesday to Battle COVID-19

Empty vials of China's Sinopharm vaccine sit in a cup during a priority COVID-19 vaccination campaign of health workers at a…
The Americas

Will Biden’s Immigration Policies Blunt Canada’s Tech Edge?

The sun sets over the Toronto skyline during the opening ceremony for the Pan Am Games, Friday, July 10, 2015. (AP Photo…
Arts & Culture

Bunny Wailer, Reggae Luminary And Last Wailers Member, Dies

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2014 file photo, legalization advocate and reggae legend Bunny Wailer smokes a pipe stuffed with…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Begins New Restrictions to Curb Spread of COVID-19

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

One Year After Closing, US-Canada Border Remains Closed

FILE PHOTO: The U.S.-Canada border crossing is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lacolle, Quebec, Canada…