At Least Seven Bolivian Students Dead, and Five Others Seriously Injured After University Railing Collapse

Bolivia’s special crime unit is investigating the circumstances of the death of at least seven students, who fell from their fourth-floor university building after a metal railing collapsed.

Five other students were seriously injured in Tuesday's incident at the El Alto University near the capital, La Paz.

Video footage prior the incident showed a crowd of students pushing and shoving on a narrow walkway when the rail suddenly gave way, sending the victims plunging to the concrete below.

Some students managed to cling to others near the edge of the walkway before being pulled to safety.

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 27, according to Bolivia's Special Force to Fight Crime.

Reuter’s reports that local media said prior to the incident the students were involved in a tense meeting at the university, which included some physical altercations.