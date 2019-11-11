Mexico: Bolivia Suffered 'Coup' Due to Military's Role in Events

MEXICO CITY - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed

Sunday's events in Bolivia as a "coup" because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American country's president to step down.



A broken portrait of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales is on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence on Nov. 10, 2019.

"It's a coup because the army requested the resignation of the president, and that violates the constitutional order of that country," Ebrard told reporters.



The minister was speaking at a regular government news conference after Evo Morales, Bolivia's president since 2006, resigned under pressure from anger over his disputed re-election last month.