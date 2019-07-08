The Americas

Mexico Extends $100 Million Reforesting Program to Honduras

By Associated Press
July 8, 2019 11:36 AM
FILE - Ever Castillo (L) and his family, immigrants from Honduras, are escorted back across the border by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, June 21, 2018, in Hildalgo, Texas.
FILE - Ever Castillo (L) and his family, immigrants from Honduras, are escorted back across the border by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, June 21, 2018, in Hildalgo, Texas.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico will extend a reforestation program to Honduras and increase funding to $100 million to create jobs in Central America and stem migration.

Mexico had already announced a $30 million tree-planting program for El Salvador.

Mexico's foreign relations secretary says Honduras' president is expected to finalize details in a visit to Mexico next month.

Marcelo Ebrard says creating jobs does more to stop the flow of migrants than any enforcement measures.

It is unclear whether Guatemala will also benefit from the program. A similar plan to plant fruit and lumber trees is already being implemented in southern Mexico.

Ebrard said Monday that 327 Central American migrants awaiting US asylum hearings have found jobs in northern Mexico, and that companies had offered a total of 3,700 positions.

 

 

Related Stories

Central American migrants prepare to board a bus as they voluntarily return to their countries, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 2, 2019.
The Americas
Mexico Buses Home Migrants Who Gave Up on US Asylum Claims
Dozens of Central American migrants who were forced to wait in Mexico for their asylum claims to be processed in the United Stated opted Tuesday to return to their home countries with the Mexican government's help
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 02, 2019
Uniformed federal police block the highway between Mexico City and Pachuca in both directions as part of a protest against plans to absorb them into the newly formed National Guard, in Ecatepec, Mexico, July 3, 2019.
The Americas
Mexico's Federal Police Continue Strike, Demand Guarantees
Some of Mexico's federal police remain in revolt over the force's planned dissolution and absorption into the newly created National Guard
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 04, 2019
Immigration
Mexico Steps Up Border Enforcement; US Lawmakers OK Border Funding
Mexico and the United States are scrambling to address rising numbers of immigrants arriving at their shared border. Mexican border guards are stepping up raids against immigrants traveling north. In the United States, an uproar over the treatment of children in U.S. detention facilities led American lawmakers to approve a $4.6 billion emergency bill. VOA's Jesusemen Oni has more.
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press