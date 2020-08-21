The Americas

Pacific Storms Threaten Mexico

By VOA News
August 21, 2020 02:26 AM
A woman walks through rubble after the crossing of Hurricane Genevieve in Cabo San Lucas
A woman walks through rubble and near a fallen lamppost on the beach after the crossing of Hurricane Genevieve in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico's Southern Baja Peninsula, Aug. 20, 2020.

Mexico has issued a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning for portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula northward to Cancun.

The system is a remnant of Hurricane Genevieve, which weakened to a tropical storm Thursday before threatening Mexico’s Baja California with strong winds and fierce rain.

Genevieve caused at least two storm-related deaths when a teenage girl was caught by high surf and the adult who tried to rescue her drowned.

Another system triggered a tropical storm warning Friday for sections of Honduras and Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, forecasters say two tropical depressions in the Atlantic could develop into tropical storms by Friday.

Another tropical depression prompted forecasters to issue tropical storm watches for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. 

Child Marriage