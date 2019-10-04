Police, Protesters Clash in Ecuador Over Fuel Subsidies

Protests erupted across Ecuador again Friday amid discontent over the government's decision to scrap decades-old fuel subsidies.

President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency Thursday as the demonstrators took to the streets and bus and taxi services stopped operating in Quito and other large cities. In some areas, public transportation drivers blocked streets. Demonstrators included students and workers.

At least 275 people were arrested and about 21 officers injured Thursday after clashes erupted between protesters and police, the government said.

American Airlines, Iberia, Air France and KLM rerouted flights, as protesters blocked all routes into and out of the Quito airport.

Ending the subsidy is part of a $2 billion government fiscal reform package that includes the loosening of labor protections, corporate tax breaks and other steps to stimulate the economy.

Moreno said he had to declare the emergency, which will curb some civil rights, because the protests were meant to "damage and destabilize" his government.

Moreno also vowed to never back down from the austerity measures he has announced.