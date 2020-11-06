The Americas

Storm Eta Continues to Dump Heavy Rains on Central America; Warnings Posted for Caribbean

By VOA News
November 06, 2020 01:40 AM
A pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Thursday, Nov. 5,…
A pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Nov. 5, 2020.

 

At least 57 people have died from persistent heavy rains causing flooding and landslides across Central America, including Honduras, since Hurricane Eta came ashore in Nicaragua Tuesday, 

 

Eta has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but lingering rains created more flooding from Panama to Guatemala.  

 

President Alejandro Giammattei said nearly 300 Guatemalan homes have been affected and that the rain is expected to continue for two days. 

 

A U.S. Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo in Honduras rescued several people stranded in floodwaters Thursday.   

 

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Eta is forecast to regain tropical storm strength as it moves into the Caribbean Sea on a northerly path toward Cuba and southern Florida. 

 

The center posted an advisory that Belize and western Cuba should be monitoring the storm’s movement.  

 

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands. 

 

 

 

