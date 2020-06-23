Strong Earthquake Hits Mexico City

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of at least 7.4 and hit at 10:29 a.m. local time along Mexico's southern Pacific coast at a depth of 26 kilometers.

Seismic alarms sounded as the quake struck with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in a message posted to social media said he was not aware of any serious damage done by the quake, but urged people to go outside where they would be safe, should any weakened buildings collapse

Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter was 12 kilometers south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca state. It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

Earthquakes of this magnitude can be extremely dangerous. In 2017, a magnitude 7.1 quake killed hundreds of people in and around Mexico City.