The Americas

Thousands Lining Up to Bid Maradona Farewell at Casa Rosada

By Associated Press
November 26, 2020 08:49 AM
Soccer fans waiting to see Diego Maradona lying in state clash with police outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires,…
Soccer fans waiting to see Diego Maradona lying in state clash with police outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 26, 2020.

BUENOS AIRES - Impatient fans were confronting police as thousands lined up to say goodbye to Diego Maradona on Thursday at the Argentine presidential mansion staging the funeral of one of football's greatest stars.  

Fans threw bottles and metal fences at police near the Casa Rosada in the heart of Buenos Aires.

Open visitation started at 6:15 a.m. local time (0915 GMT) after a few hours of privacy for family and close friends.

Maradona's wooden casket was in the main lobby of the presidential office, covered in an Argentine flag and a No. 10 shirt of the national team. Dozens of other shirts of different soccer teams were thrown in by visitors who passed by in tears.

Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he recovered from a brain operation on Nov. 3.  

The first to bid farewell were his daughters and close family members. Then came former teammates of the 1986 World Cup-winning squad including Oscar Ruggeri. Other Argentine footballers, such as Boca Juniors' Carlos Tévez, showed up, too.

The lines started outside the Casa Rosada only hours after Maradona's death was confirmed. Among those present were the renowned barrabravas fans of Boca Juniors, one of his former clubs.

The first fan to visit was Nahuel de Lima, using crutches to move because of a disability. At the same time, a wave of people tried to get ahead and confronted police, who used tear gas to contain them.  

Bodyguards were stopping fans from taking pictures and controlling access to the building. Many fans were breaking down as soon as they left.

Fans who walked past the casket blew kisses into the air, struck their chests with closed fists, and shouted "Let's go Diego." Most, but not all, wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

A giant black screen in front of the Casa Rosada is showing historic photos of Maradona as fans go.

Related Stories

A soccer fan kisses a poster of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos…
Arts & Culture
Maradona Mourned: 'You Were the Greatest of All'
Diego Maradona died Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:22 PM
FILE PHOTO: Argentinian star Diego Maradona raises his arm in the air after scoring his game winning goal against England in…
The Americas
Diego Maradona's Career Had Its Share of Highs, Lows
The Argentine legend became a global name after leading his team to a World Cup title in 1986 
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 01:15 PM
Argentine Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies at Age 60
00:03:30
The Americas
Argentine Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies at Age 60
His personal demons grabbed headlines later in life
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:31 AM
The Americas
Argentina Gives Manager Diego Maradona First World Cup Victory as Coach
Argentina's football team has given manager Diego Maradona his first World Cup victory as a coach with a 1-0 defeat of Nigeria in a Group-B opener in Johannesburg, South Africa. Argentina's Gabriel Heinze's diving header in the sixth minute was the game's only goal Saturday at Ellis Park.  The win puts Los Albicelestes in second place behind South Korea in the Group-B standings.  Despite the loss, fans around the world elected Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent…
Archive
Argentine Soccer Star Maradona Leaves Cuban Rehab Center
An Argentine diplomat says soccer (football) legend Diego Maradona has been released from a Cuban mental health facility where he was being treated for drug addiction, and moved back to a private health spa. Argentina's outgoing ambassador to Cuba, Raul Taleb, told reporters Friday, the soccer star checked himself into an upscale spa in Havana. Ambassador Taleb says the 44-year-old Maradona recently returned to Cuba after a brief trip to Greece. Maradona…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage