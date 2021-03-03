Toronto Van Attack Suspect Convicted of Murder and Attempted Murder

An Ontario Superior Court justice Wednesday found a man who allegedly used his rental van as a weapon guilty of murder and attempted murder.



Alek Minassian, who was accused of using his rental van to deliberately drive though crowds of people on Toronto’s Yonge Street, killing 10 and injuring 16 others, has been found guilty on 10 counts of murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.



Justice Anne Molloy rejected Minassian’s argument that his autism spectrum disorder rendered him "incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act" or of "knowing that it was wrong." Malloy ruled that Minassian understood what he was doing, despite the conclusion of experts who said he was incapable of feeling empathy.



“This was the exercise of free will by a rational brain, capable of choosing between right and wrong. He freely chose the option that was morally wrong, knowing what the consequences would be for himself, and for everybody else,” said Molloy.



Molloy added that when Minassian was asked after the attack how he felt about killing and injuring those in the attack, he replied: "I feel like I accomplished my mission."



Calling it “one of the most devastating tragedies this city has ever endured,” Molloy read out the names and listed the injuries of all 26 victims, adding that Minassian planned and carried out the attack purposely to achieve fame.



Throughout her verdict, Molloy refused to address the defendant by name, opting to call him “John Doe.”



The attack in April of 2018 lasted four minutes and reportedly threw bodies as far as 26 feet into the air, while dragging others under the vehicle.