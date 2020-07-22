Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms East of Winward Islands

Tropical storm Gonzalo formed Wednesday over the Atlantic Ocean, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Gonzalo has sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour, and is around 2,010 km east of the southern Windward Islands.

Hurricanes are named according a strict list from the World Meteorological Organization. The names restart each year and go in alphabetical order. This is the earliest time a “G” hurricane has appeared, which signifies an unprecedented hurricane season.

The official hurricane season runs from June 1 though November 30.