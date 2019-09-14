The Americas

Tropical Storm Humberto Forms Near Bahamas

By VOA News
September 14, 2019 03:20 AM
Rain prior to the arrival of the tropical depression falls on the windshield of a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian at the route of Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Rain before the arrival of what became Tropical Storm Humberto falls on the windshield of a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian at Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 13, 2019.

A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Friday night.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwest Bahamas, excluding Andros Island, meaning that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours.

The agency said the storm was about 365 kilometers (226 miles) east-southeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, moving toward the northwest at almost 9 kilometers (15 miles) per hour, with a turn toward the north-northwest expected by Sunday. 

The storm is expected to pass very close to the northwestern Bahamas Saturday but stay offshore of Florida's east coast by Sunday and early next week.

The agency said maximum sustained winds had increased to nearly 65 kph (40 mph) and added that gradual strengthening is forecast, with Humberto expected to become a hurricane in two or three days.

